Ram Madhvani To Direct Series On Jallianwala Bagh Massacre After 'Dhamaka'

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is best known for directing films like Neerja and Aarya, is now all set to helm a new project titled The Waking of a Nation. According to Variety, the upcoming The Waking of a Nation series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919.

Sharing details about the upcoming project, Madhvani said in a statement, "It's a six-part or seven-part series, which is going to talk about the commission, so it's a bit like a court case, but it also talks about what happened, what led to it and what happened after it, which I think is as important as what happened on the day. Because, why did Jallianwala Bagh happen? And I think a lot of us don't know why it happened - we know what happened, but what led to it?"

According to the report, the final draft of the script will be ready in two months' time. Meanwhile, Madhvani is all set to come up with his film Dhamaka on Netflix on November 19. The upcoming film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. While sharing his thoughts about direction during the trailer launch of Dhamaka, Ram mentioned that he uses the '360-degree system' and had always planned to film Dhamaka in that period of time.

He also opened up about how his style of direction helps actors on his set. He said, "We didn't want the news to come out that it was shot in 10 days. It's okay, you can shoot in 10 days, 30 days, 100 days, it doesn't matter. Dhamaka was planned to happen in that time frame because of the kind of film it is. I shoot in a very different way, I shoot with about three to 10 cameras. I shoot my films like a documentary or a feature film. This way in which I shoot is the 360-degree system, which means there are no lines on set, you can go anywhere you want. For the actor, this is a freeing experience, I don't do it the traditional way.”

