Ram Navami: From Juhi Chawla To Raveena Tandon, Bollywood Stars Send Wishes

People across India are celebrating the birth of Lord Ram today. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans. From Juhi Chawla to Randeep Hooda, here are Ram Navami wishes from the celebrities.

Ram Navami wishes from B'Town celebs

Juhi Chawla

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself and wrote a note in the caption. She is seen wearing a royal blue embroidered dress and has paired it with long earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Ram Navami signifies the birth of truth, purity & happiness. ..it also denotes the victory of good over evil spirits. The world is collectively fighting a common evil. Rama resides within all of us! Let us realise what we are capable of & defeat the virus! #HappyRamNavami". Check it out.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon shared an edited picture of herself with a Ram Navami wish written on it. She is seen wearing a saree on the left side of the picture while the photo of Lord Ram is on the right. In the caption, she wrote, "ðŸ•‰ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ (Happy Ram Navami)". Check it out.

Randeep Hooda

The Laal Rang actor took to his Instagram account to share a selfie. Tagging the location as Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya, the actor can be seen with an orange teeka on his forehead. In the caption, he wrote, 'à¤¸à¤¬ à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤µà¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¥¤

à¤¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤œ à¤¸à¤•à¤² à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¸à¤¾à¤œà¤¾à¥¤ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¤¨à¥‹à¤°à¤¥ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¸à¥‹à¤‡ à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤«à¤² à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¥ˆà¥¤à¥¤' May the divine grace of Lord Ram guide us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami #Ayodhya". Check it out.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor took to her Twitter account to reshare a video of SadhGuru and wrote a note with it. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ #RamNavami". Check it out.

Today is Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary, a man who lives in every Indian’s heart, Tapasavi Raja who because of his karma will live on beyond this world. à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ #RamNavami https://t.co/PPZ9krvqL7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Aftab Shivdasani

The actor took to his Twitter to share a picture of Lord Ram and wished through the caption. It reads, "Here’s wishing you all a very peaceful and prosperous Ram Navami, please stay safe and protect your loved ones during these difficult times. Jai Shri Ram". Check it out.

Here’s wishing you all a very peaceful and prosperous Ram Navami, please stay safe and protect your loved ones during these difficult times.

Jai Shri Ram ðŸ•‰ðŸ¹âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/uXpyLVSPg3 — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) April 21, 2021

Govinda

The actor took to his Twitter to share a digitalised picture of Lord Ram and wrote, "May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring a ray of hope, positivity, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami." Check it out.

May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring a ray of hope, positivity, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami. ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ #jaishreeram #ramnavami #celebration #prabhuram pic.twitter.com/U6lOwyH9rg — Govinda (@govindaahuja21) April 21, 2021

Other Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and Shahid Kapoor also took to Twitter to send their Ram Navami wishes to their fans and followers. Take a look at their tweets below.

à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤µà¤®à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¤ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2021

Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon. ðŸ™ðŸ»#HappyRamNavami #StayHome #StaySafe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 21, 2021

