'Ram Setu' kicks off on auspicious note in Ayodhya; cast 'grateful' on experience

After the massive response to the re-release of TV serial Ramayan druing the COVID-19 lockdown last year, a film will now depict ideals of Lord Ram. The movie titled Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha kicked off on an auspicious note at Lord Ram’s place of birth, Ayodhya on Thursday. The team took the blessings of the Almighty as they started their journey.

‘Ram Setu’ kicks off in Ayodhya

Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt shared updates of their visit to Ayodhya on Thursday. Posting a candid picture of the trio posing before their flight, he called it a ‘special film’ and ‘special start.’

Later, sharing a photo of the priests performing rituals on the sets with the clapboard of Ram Setu in front of the photo of the deities, the Hera Pheri star wrote, “I got the opportunity to receive the blessings of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya today on the occasion of the start of the film Ramsetu.”

Sharing pictures of her traditional avatars with Jacqueline, Nussrratt also wrote that she was ‘grateful’ to seek blessings in the ‘Holy land of Ayodhya.’

Ram Setu had been announced on the occasion of Diwali in November last year. The makers had shared a poster of Akshay, and that it was an attempt to 'keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas‘. The team sought to do this by building a ‘setu’ or bridge that will ‘connect generations to come.’ Akshay had then termed it as a ‘mammoth task’ and that they were making a ‘humble attempt’ with Ram Setu.

The movie is being directed by Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran fame Abhishek Sharma. Akshay's banner is one of the production houses working on the film.