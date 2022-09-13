Born on July 30, 1963, Bollywood actor Mandakini had been one of the most popular actors in the 80s. She garnered massive fame for her iconic performance in the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili and went on to appear in many other notable Hindi and regional films. She was last seen in the 1996 film Zordaar and later decided to quit acting. She even made her comeback after a long hiatus with a music video which also marked the debut of her son, Rabbil Thakur. As the veteran actor went down memory lane, she recently opened up about the male-oriented period she was a part of during her days in the entertainment industry.

Mandakini sheds light on male-oriented period in the 80s

According to Pinkvilla, Mandakini recently recalled the time she was a part of the entertainment industry and revealed that female actors were not very much in demand during that time. She went on to reveal how the actors were used for 3-4 songs and a couple of romantic scenes. Adding to it, she shed light on how hard she worked and began signing films whatever came her way while revealing how the male actors used to decide which actress they wanted to work with. While concluding, she stated that she used to earn around Rs 1-1.5L for the entire team.

She said, “That was a male-oriented period. During those days heroines were not very much in demand. They were just used only for 3-4 songs and very few romantic scenes. When I started signing movies, whatever was coming...What happened in that was there were some movies which shouldn't have been done, that too I have worked for. Men used to decide with which actress they wanted to work. When we used to work in films, we used to earn around Rs. 1- 1.5 lakh for the full film.”

Image: Instagram/@mandakiniofficial