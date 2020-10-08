Ram Vilas Paswan's Demise: Bollywood Pays Heartfelt Condolences

Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Taking to Twitter, LJP president and Paswan's son Chirag confirmed that the Union Consumer Affairs Minister passed away at a hospital in the national capital. Riteish Deshmukh, Nimrat Kaur, Randeep Hooda, and many more took to their Twitter handle to express their condolences. Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Chirag Paswan tweeted, "Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa."

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "My deepest condolences to @iChiragPaswan & his family members. #Omshanti" [sic]

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give them strength and be with them at this grave hour. #RIPRamVilasPaswan ji — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2020

Shocked and saddened to know that Shri #RamVilasPaswan ji is no more. Heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan, the entire family and millions of his followers. His legacy will be remembered forever. May his soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/q9aG1nnarD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2020

A great loss .. #RamVilasPaswan ji



Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/X099KsoRBJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) October 8, 2020

Paswan's career

Born on July 5, 1946, Paswan was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. His first foray in electoral politics was successful after he was elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1969 as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. He was one of the prominent politicians who was jailed during the Emergency. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in both UPA as well as NDA regimes. On June 28, 2019, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

After the Janata Dal split into two factions, he along with some other members formed the LJP in November 2000. From 1977 onwards, he was continuously elected to the Lok Sabha barring for 1984 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister in the National Front governments (1989-90 and 1996-98), the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government (1999-2002), the UPA government (2004-2009) and the Narendra Modi-led government (2014-2020).

(With PTI inputs)

