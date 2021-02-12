'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil condemns Rinku Sharma's death, says 'I am saddened'

Arun Govil condemned the death of a 25-year-old youth in Delhi, which the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed was over his involvement in the fund-collection drive for Ram Mandir construction. The veteran actor, known for playing the iconic Lord Ram character in Ramayan, stated that the death for the ‘work of Ram’ left him saddened. Calling it ‘condemnable’, he demanded the strictest punishment to given to the culprits. The Police has, however, denied any such angle.

Arun Govil condemns death of Rinku Sharma

Taking to Twitter, Govil wrote, “I am saddened by the killing of a person for Ram's work in the country of Ram. The murder of a young man named Rinku in Delhi is absolutely condemnable. The culprits should be punished immediately.”

राम के देश में राम का नाम लेने वाले और राम काम में लगने वाले की हत्या... मन दुखी है...दिल्ली में हुई रिंकू नामक युवक की हत्या घोर निंदनीय है। दोषियों को शीघ्र सज़ा मिलनी चाहिये.. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) February 12, 2021

Rinku Sharma killed

As per Delhi Police, the incident took place at Delhi's Mangolapuri area where 25-year-old Rinku Sharma was allegedly stabbed to death by four men. The incident took place on Wednesday over a confrontation at a birthday party.

As per PTI, the four men came to his residence after the party in anger and stabbed him with a knife. The police informed that the four accused Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam were arrested.

As per police, the deceased got into a heated argument over their food joints in Rohini and it faces losses and shutting down. Tey came to blows and threatened each other before parting ways at the party. Later, the four men landed at his residence with the victim and elder brother already standing outside with sticks. This led to a confrontation in which the accused stabbed Sharma and escaped the location, the police said.

Sharma was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) disagreed with the police version and claimed that he was associated with the organisation. They alleged that he was killed for his involvement in collecting money for Ram Temple at Ayodhya. "We urge the administration to arrest the culprits without delay and ensure the strictest punishment to them," said VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain.

Some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut also condemned the incident.

