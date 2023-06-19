Ramayana's Lakshman Aka Sunil Lahri Reviews Adipurush, Says He's 'disappointed'

Actor Sunil Lahri, has joined the ranks of individuals sharing their opinions on director Om Raut's forthcoming film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Lahri's perspective adds to the growing conversation surrounding the highly anticipated movie.The film that released on June 16, has been the talk of the town ever since its theatrical debut.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's show Ramayan.

The actor felt disappointed with the makers after watching Adipurush.

Despite the controversy, Adipurush managed to earn Rs. 340 crores globally at the box office to date.

OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri expresses his views on Adipurush

Sunil Lahri became a household name after his show Ramayan aired on Doordarshan back in 1987. Recently, the actor watched Adipurush and took to his Instagram handle to share his disappointment. He shared a clip and said (which loosely translates to), "I had quite some expectations from this film and I thought we would get to watch a different version of the epic Ramayana. But I felt very disappointed after watching Adipurush."

In expressing his viewpoint, Sunil Lahri emphasized the importance of respecting and preserving the cultural heritage of their country, particularly when it comes to portraying revered stories like Ramayana in films. He voiced his criticism regarding the dialogues written for the movie, explaining the reasons why he found them unfavorable. Sharing a video clip, Lahri clarified that these are his personal views after about Adipurush.

Sunil Lahri on the dialogues in the film

In the video, Sunil Lahri expressed his disappointment with the dialogues featured in the film, particularly those attributed to the character of Lord Hanuman. He expressed his disbelief at the inclusion of certain elements, such as Meghanad saying 'çhal nikal' (slang for "get lost"), Raavan riding a giant bat, and Lakshman engaging in an underwater battle. Lahri shared his surprise, as he had not anticipated such creative choices in a film helmed by a director of high caliber.