Ramayan's Sita: From Alia To Kriti- Actors Who Will Bring Life To The Character Next

The unprecedented success of the Baahubali film series has inspired many filmmakers to draft and mount their own version of the classic and epic tale of Ramayana, the several millennia-old mythological saga that sees princess Sita play a very pivotal part. Ever since several makers have taken to the writing room to imbue their own take on the epic tale, the relevant parties have even begun hunting for Ramayan's Sita. In the past few months, a handful of names have surfaced that are allegedly contending with each other for the part, some of which have been finalized to play the same already. This article is essentially an enlistment of all those names who are either being considered or are finalised for the aforementioned role.

Actors who are in the running for the part of Ramayan's Sita:

Kriti Sanon:

It was revealed very recently that Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the part of goddess Sita to Prabhas' Lord Ram in Adipurush, the Om Raut directorial that had been in the works for a long. While Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen in the capacities of the lead Adipurush cast members, Saif Ali Khan, much like in Om Raut's previous film, will be seen as its antagonist, which is the character of Raavan. The bilingual film, the makers of which even cast Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star, Sunny Singh, in the role of Laxman, is being bankrolled by T-Series along with Raut.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor's latest film, as per a report on Siasat Daily, could very well be Alaukik Desai's Sita - The Incarnation, . The film will reportedly see the events of Ramayana unfold from the perspective of Sita, which is something that hasn't been explored by the people who have told the story to date. Siasat Daily reports that the film will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is known for co-writing the Baahubali film series in its entirety.

Alia Bhatt:

Very recently, the team that is responsible for bringing Alia Bhatt's RRR to life, revealed the Gangubhai Kathiawadi's look from the film on the occasion of her birthday. As one will see in the post below, the film that is going to be frontline by Ram Charan and NTR Jr. stars Bhatt as Sita. However, the news pieces online which claim that Alia will essentially play Sita from the famous mythology in the film are something that the makers have to either confirm, deny or comment on.

About RRR:

It is believed that SS Rajamouli's RRR has been in development since his Baahubali: The Conclusion days. Since then, several theories surrounding the feature presentation have made it to the internet. Quite recently, a teaser, which does not either confirm or deny any theories regarding the film that were concocted up to that point, was released by the team behind the film. The same can be found below.