Rambha Gives Health Update Following Her Car Accident In Canada; 'My Kids And I Are Safe'

Actor Rambha, who recently got involved in a car accident in Canada, provided a health update for her fans on social media. The Judwaa actor thanked everyone who wished her family well, revealing that they're all safer now.

Praising her followers for their immense love and support, Rambha said that she and her kids have been discharged from the hospital and are home now. On Tuesday, Rambha shared pictures from her car collision on social media, mentioning that while she suffered minor injuries, her daughter had been admitted to the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rambha shared a video wherein she mentioned, "To all my fans, friends and family members who all prayed for our speedy recovery and our safety, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My kids and I are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I am getting from you all. I have no words to express my happiness and joy that you all support me. My children are safe, especially my daughter Sasha is also safe. We all came back to our house. Thank you, I love you all.”

The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of images of the crash while informing fans that the accident happened when she was returning home after picking up her children from school.

"Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny. All of us are safe with minor injuries, my little Sasha is still in the hospital....bad days bad time...please pray for us.... your prayers mean a lot," she wrote.

For the unversed, Rambha has been a popular face in Bollywood, having appeared in notable projects like Judwaa, Aa Okkati Adakku, Sargam, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani among others. She quit acting more than a decade ago and settled in Canada after marriage.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAMBHAINDRAN_)