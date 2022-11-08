Rambha's Kids Dance, Play Around As They Return To Normal Life Post Car Accident; Watch

Days after suffering a car accident in Canada, Rambha and her kids are steadily returning to their routine life. The Judwaa actor shared a video of her three kids dancing and playing around as well as posing for pictures with her, mentioning that she's trying her best to bring them back to routine life.

For the unversed, Rambha was on her way back home after picking up her children- daughters Lanyaa and Sasha, and son Shivin from school when their car collided with another at an intersection. While others sustained minor injuries, Rambha's daughter Sasha was admitted to a hospital for a few days before she was discharged.

Rambha's kids dance, and play around as they return to routine life following the car accident

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rambha shared a video of her kids enjoying in their playroom, listening to the song Habibi. In the caption, she wrote, "Habibi... started at my home, kids back to form on this weekend. Trying my best to bring them back to normal .# music and dance help." In a separate post, Rambha shared a series of happy pictures alongside her little ones. Take a look.

Days after the car accident, Rambha provided a health update for her fans on social media, thanking them for their love and support.

"To all my fans, friends and family members who all prayed for our speedy recovery and our safety, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My kids and I are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I am getting from you all. I have no words to express my happiness and joy that you all support me. My children are safe, especially my daughter Sasha is also safe. We all came back to our house. Thank you, I love you all," she stated.

On the work front, Rambha has appeared in films such as Judwaa, Aa Okkati Adakku, Sargam, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahan, among others.

