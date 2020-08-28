Ramdas Athavale Meets Sushant Singh Rajput's Family; Says 'truth Should Come Out'

Amid the ongoing investigation conducted by the CBI on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale met the family of the late actor. He met Sushant's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh to express his condolence and assured them that the entire nation stands with them in unveiling the truth and seeking justice for Sushant.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. pic.twitter.com/JsWASzWe90 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

"Whether it was a suicide and if people compelled him to do so, or it was a murder, truth should come out in Sushant's death will come after CBI investigation," Athavale said while speaking with media.

"There could be Rhea Chakraborty's role in Sushant's death. The family is seeking justice. Mumbai police did not do anything for two months. Rani Ji (Sushant's sister) said Rhea's could be the one orchestrating the murder", he said.

'I feel his death is not a suicide but a murder and the culprits must be brought to book as he was a huge star of north India and there was no reason for him to commit suicide," he said.

The family is satisfied after the investigation being handed over to CBI as they have demanded for it," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation

According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are being grilled separately by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Sources added that Siddharth Pithani, who was grilled for over 14 hours on Thursday, is being questioned at the CBI Mumbai headquarters in BKC.

Four other individuals whose identity is as-yet-unknown are also being questioned by the CBI. These four people do not include Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, as per Republic sources, who also informed that Rhea was asked to carry with her the following set of documents - Bank account and transaction details, property papers, doctors prescription & Consultation/appointment acknowledgement of therapy sessions.

Rhea, the prime accused was summoned by CBI just a day after she appeared in a tailored interview and repeated her slanders that Sushant was depressed or mentally ill. She claimed that he felt claustrophobic on boarding planes, a lie which was categorically exposed by Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande by posting a video of Sushant in a flight simulator. Also, several videos surfaced of Sushant being completely comfortable in a private chartered flight, while other visual showed him in a spacesuit for experiencing zero gravity in the US space centre.

Rhea was earlier interrogated by the ED in the money laundering angle and the agency found her connection with narcotic drugs procurement after which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also registered a case in the matter.

Earlier in the day, NCB summoned four alleged drug peddlers for their alleged dealings banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sources said that Rhea and the others connected are just the tip of the iceberg. The NCB aims to unearth the larger drug-nexus of which Rhea just seems to be a small part.

Sources added that they will investigate how easily are banned substance and narcotics available not only for Bollywood celebs but also to Mumbaikars. The agency sources said that summons to Rhea Chakraborty and others will be issued "at the right time as they are just the tip of the iceberg."

