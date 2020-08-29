Sushant Death Case: Ramdas Athawale Rebukes Rhea's Drug Theory; Calls It 'baseless'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday rebuked Rhea Chakraborty's drug allegation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asserted it to be baseless. Prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday was given a platform by a news channel where she vilified Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. This, a day after her alleged WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers showed that she was not only allegedly dealing in narcotics, but was also administering them to Sushant without his knowledge.

Speaking to Republic TV, Athawale said that Sushant was a big star and stated that there was no need for him stoop so low.

"CBI is inquiring. SSR was a big star and was earning well so he did not have to involve in drugs. NCB is also inquiring. So this is a baseless allegation," said Athawale.

He had also earlier said that Sushant's family suspected that the actor had been given drugs and murdered. This comes a day after Ramdas Athavale met the family of the late actor. He met Sushant's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh to express his condolence and assured them that the entire nation stands with them in unveiling the truth and seeking justice for Sushant.

"When I met his father yesterday, he also suspected that Sushant had been given drugs and murdered. The NCB is inquiring into the matter. Sushant's family is constantly demanding Rhea's arrest. Sushant's father KK Singh has accused that Rhea used to poison Sushant," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation

According to sources, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are being grilled separately by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Sources added that Siddharth Pithani, who was grilled for over 14 hours on Thursday, is being questioned at the CBI Mumbai headquarters in BKC.

Four other individuals whose identity is as-yet-unknown are also being questioned by the CBI. These four people do not include Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, as per Republic sources, who also informed that Rhea was asked to carry with her the following set of documents - Bank account and transaction details, property papers, doctors prescription & Consultation/appointment acknowledgement of therapy sessions.

Rhea, the prime accused was summoned by CBI just a day after she appeared in a tailored interview and repeated her slanders that Sushant was depressed or mentally ill. She claimed that he felt claustrophobic on boarding planes, a lie which was categorically exposed by Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande by posting a video of Sushant in a flight simulator. Also, several videos surfaced of Sushant being completely comfortable in a private chartered flight, while other visual showed him in a spacesuit for experiencing zero gravity in the US space centre.

Rhea was earlier interrogated by the ED in the money laundering angle and the agency found her connection with narcotic drugs procurement after which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also registered a case in the matter.

