Legendary actor Ramesh Deo who was popularly known for his roles in films like Anand and Aap Ki Kasam passed away on February 2. The 93-year-old actor passed away following a heart attack, his filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. Soon after the heartbreaking news flooded on social media, several Bollywood stars expressed their grief.

Ramesh Deo had featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years. "He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," Abhinay Deo told PTI. The actor was known for his unassuming screen presence, playing varied roles from friendly doctor, menacing villain to a loveable family friend. From Dilip Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Ramesh has worked with a plethora of stars

Bollywood stars mourn veteran actor Ramesh Deo's death

Anupam Kher recalled the days when he watched the actor’s impeccable craft in the film Anand. The actor-author paid his heartfelt tribute to the late actor with a still from the iconic film and wrote, “First time I saw the wonderful actor was in the film #Anand. Dearest #RameshDeo Ji! The world of theatre and cinema will miss you! My heartfelt condolences to the family! Om Shanti!”

On the other hand, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a throwback photo with 'Ramesh Ji' on Twitter and wrote, "Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev Ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti." Madhuri Dixit was also heartbroken to know about the demise of such a prolific actor. She penned her grief on Twitter and wrote, “Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo Ji. Condolences to the family #RIP #RameshDeo sir."

Actor Urmila Matondkar wrote, "Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary Shri. Ramesh Deo Ji. Deepest condolences to the family."

Meanwhile, Ramesh Deo was also a TV veteran, having featured in over 30 Marathi dramas. As an artist, Deo wasn't limited to just acting as he also produced feature films, turned a director, backed TV serials and over 250 ad films. Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Ramesh Deo, made his debut in a cameo appearance in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por. His first full-fledged role came in the Marathi movie Andhala Magto Ek Dola (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape.

