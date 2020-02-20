Ramesh Taurani Files Complaint Against Fraud, Requests Authorities To Take Action

Ramesh Taurani is among the few directors-cum-producers from Bollywood, who have delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. While Ramesh Taurani has been appreciated for his unique filmmaking style and dedication towards the craft, the producer has also been involved in many controversies. Recently, Ramesh Taurani filed a complaint against a fraud. Here are the details.

Ramesh Taurani files a police complaint against fraud; requests authorities to take action

Recently, the Hindi cinema veteran, Ramesh Taurani found himself amidst a new controversy, as he filed a fraud complaint at the local police. Reportedly, an anonymous wing called a bunch of aspiring actors for a music video under Ramesh Taurani’s banner, TIPS. Speaking about the same in an interview with a leading daily, Ramesh Taurani reported that someone was misusing his name to spread a false rumour and cleared that he never calls random people for a video shoot.

Adding to the same, Taurani remarked that his team had already hired a professional agency to cast actors in films and video shots. Moreover, the producer remarked that he had never announced a music video and is unaware of the culprit's intentions. Furthermore, Ramesh revealed that he has already lodged a police complaint against the wrong-doers, who were minting money under his name from innocent souls. The producer also requested the authorities to take necessary action against the concerned organisation behind the fiasco.

(Promo Image: A screengrab from Youtube)

