Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem & More Stun In Ethnic Outfits

Bollywood stars like Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, Vicky Kaushal and more were among a few stars who graced producer Ramesh Taurani's star-studded Diwali bash.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Athiya Shetty stunned fans in white ethnic outfit at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Director Kabbir Khan along with wife Mini Mathur twin in pink shades while posing for photographers at producer Ramesh Taurani's diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya arrived in style with wife at the star studed Diwali bash held on October 19 in Mumbai. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Radhika Madan stunned in a pink saree as she posed for the paparazzi at the Diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Rakul Preet Singh posed with beau Jackky Bhagnani at the starry diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Sharvari Vagh looked elegant in a floral pink lehenga as she smiled for the paparazzi. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapoor donned a blue kurta while getting himself clicked at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Abhimanyu Dassani looked cool in a white kurta pajama as he attended the star-studded bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Daisy Shah joined the league of other Bollywood diva's who looked resplendant in their best ethnic outfits at the starry Diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Television couple Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava were also among the other guests at Ramesh Taurani's bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Saqib Saleem along with sister Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal posed for the paparazzi at the Diwali bash. 

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Diana Penty exuberated festive vibes n this pink lehenga as she posed for the photographers at the Diwali bash. 

