Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash: Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem & More Stun In Ethnic Outfits

Quick links:
Actor Athiya Shetty stunned fans in white ethnic outfit at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Director Kabbir Khan along with wife Mini Mathur twin in pink shades while posing for photographers at producer Ramesh Taurani's diwali bash.
Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya arrived in style with wife at the star studed Diwali bash held on October 19 in Mumbai.
Aditya Roy Kapoor donned a blue kurta while getting himself clicked at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
Daisy Shah joined the league of other Bollywood diva's who looked resplendant in their best ethnic outfits at the starry Diwali bash.
Television couple Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava were also among the other guests at Ramesh Taurani's bash.
Saqib Saleem along with sister Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal posed for the paparazzi at the Diwali bash.