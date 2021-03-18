Rana Daggubati Reveals What Enrages Him The Most In New Video Ahead Of 'Kaadan' Release

Actors Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar are busy promoting their multilingual film Kaadan (Tamil) also titled Aranya (Telugu) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi). While promoting the film recently, Rana and Shriya played a game of rage meter in which the actors had to share how angry they feel when they encounter certain situations. Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to share the video with his fans and followers.

Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar take the rage meter test

The video starts with Rana telling Shriya that he has a rage meter on his phone and they have to tell how high or low their rage is when it comes to certain situations. The actors then went on to ask each other a series of questions like "How do you feel when your partner says he/she is fine when they are actually not?" and "How do you feel when the cab driver cancels your ride at the last minute?" While these questions were pretty easy to answer, the actors also threw light on the country's current environmental issues like how there will be no water soon in major cities and how it's a worrying factor.

Rana said that the things that enrage him the most are when people hunt animals and when humans encroach the jungle territory destroying the natural habitat. The actor ended the video by asking his fans to watch Haathi Mere Saathi, to know how we can protect the jungles of India. Along with the video, Rana wrote in the caption, "Does it anger you when you see what happens to nature and our animals every day? Time to find out what enrages the team of Haathi Mere Saathi, Kaadan and Aranya in the candid video!"

Netizens react to Rana Dagubbati's video

Fans of the actor flooded Rana's post with heart and fire emojis. The users commented that they are eagerly waiting for the film to release and shared their thoughts on saving the jungle. Read some of the fan comments below:

Haathi Mere Saathi, Kaadan and Aranya's release date

Haathi Mere Saathi's cast includes Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. The Telugu version Aranya and the Tamil version Kaadan will feature Vishnu Vishal instead of Pulkit Samrat. The plot of the film focuses on the premise of Save the Elephants and the Jungle from hunters. The movie is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on Friday, March 26, 2021.

