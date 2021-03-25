Rana Daggubati Shares Heartwarming Picture Ahead Of 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to share a carousel of heartwarming posts for his Instagram followers. He posted a series of four pictures for his followers to swipe and reveal the last image. While it was difficult to decipher the first two images, in the third and the fourth image the trunk of an elephant can be seen wrapped around Rana Daggubati's neck. He wrote in his caption that by swiping left followers would get a warm hug from the elephant. He further expressed his excitement for Haathi Mere Saathi's release on March 26, 2021.

In the monochromatic pictures, Rana Daggubati can be seen standing with a stick in hand and lost in thought. His expressions also appear stressed in the photos. He is seen wearing ragged clothes. The elephant's trunk wraps around his neck as if giving support.

Rana Daggubati asks followers to Swipe Left for a warm hug

Fans left hearts and elephant emojis for the actor in the comment section. They also exclaimed saying "Wow!". Rana's post has already received over 87,000 likes in a span of two hours.

The elephant in the frame is Unnikrishnan. The animal was also seen in the movie Kumki 2. Rana Daggubati has taken to his Instagram handle on several occasions sharing pictures and videos with the elephant.

A peek into Rana Daggubati's Instagram

The actor has shared many elephant-related challenges, memes, and clips from Haathi Mere Saathi. On March 18, 2021, he challenged his followers to make their best imitations of animal sounds. In the 15-second Instagram Reels video, the Haathi Mere Saathi cast can be seen hooting and chattering to imitate animal sounds. Rana and the other cast members of Haathi Mere Saathi have been promoting the message of "Save the elephants" through their videos and pictures.

Rana also shared memes on March 19, 2021, on his Instagram handle. In the first meme, he is seen giving a confused expression with the words "When someone says they don't find elephants cute" written on top of the picture. In another picture, Haathi Mere Saathi cast member Pulkit Samrat can be seen with a stern expression on his face. The words "Our reaction when someone hunts elephants for their tusks" are written on top of his picture. In the final picture, Vishnu Vishal is holding both his hands up and the words "When someone is ignorant towards animal cruelty" are displayed on the top.

(Image courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram)

