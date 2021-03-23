Rana Daggubati's Transformation Into 'forest Man' Leaves Fans Stunned, Watch

Actor Rana Daggubati recently took to his Instagram to share a video of the massive physical transformation he underwent to essay his character of a 'forest man' in Haathi Mere Saathi. The video also gave a sneak-peek into the tender moments between Daggubati and the elephants which are a part of the film. Check out the video and the fans' reaction to the same:

Rana Daggubati's transformation for Haathi Mere Saathi

The video which was shared by Daggubati starts off with an alert-looking Rana sitting on the edge of a lake in the middle of the dense forest. The next frame sees how the makeup artists are working on him to achieve the rugged look that Rana has donned throughout the film. The video also gave a glimpse of how well Daggubati had bonded with the elephants as the animal playfully keeps its trunk on his shoulders. He is also seen intensely reciting his lines as he prepares to deliver the shot. The video was captioned as, “A crazy journey of being a forest man! Here’s a sneak peek into @RanaDaggubati’s spectacular behind the scene moments from Aranya, Kaadan and Haathi Mere Saathi!”

The video was received with a lot of love from Rana’s fans. One of his fans has commented that his transformation was ‘mind blowing’ to another commented by saying ‘wow’. See their reactions below:

Rana Daggubati has been sharing constant updates about his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi on his social media. On March 22, he shared a new promo for the film. The video sees how Rana’s character Bandev fights for the elephants home as a huge commercial complex is being built right where the elephants reside. The caption of the video read, “Witness the biggest battle between Bandev and anyone who stands in his way to save the elephant”.

Haathi Mere Saathi's release is highly anticipated by the actor’s fans. It is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will be released in three languages namely Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The cast of the film includes Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain playing pivotal roles. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on March 26, 2021.

Image courtesy: @ranadaggubati Instagram

