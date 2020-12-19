Rana Dagubbati Leaves Hyderabad To Celebrate Wife Miheeka Bajaj's Birthday

As Miheeka Bajaj turned a year older on December 19, she was spotted with husband and actor Rana Daggubati at Hyderabad airport jetting off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the special day. The couple looked super cool in their casual outfits and also took care of the COVID-19 precautions by wearing face masks.

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana surprised his wife at midnight by throwing a candle-light Pizza party. "Today Pellams birthday, So naku holidays. @Miheeka happy happy to you on the internet (sic)," Rana wrote. To this, Miheeka joked and wrote, "Forced holiday, thank you husband."

Rana Daggubati shares first teaser of 'Viraataparvam'

After a long wait from his fans, Rana Daggubati has shared the trailer of Virata Parvam in his latest Instagram post. The film covers Naxal issues in the interiors of Telangana, according to The Hindu. The trailer shows Rana in a Naxal attire holding weapons and the film is expected to be quite intense in nature. The film seems to have included the political side of the Naxalites as well as the violence that is seen in the Naxal-prone areas. While a lot has not been spoken about the plot of the film, the concept has caught the attention of the viewers.

Rana Daggubati thanks his fans for all birthday wishes, calls them his 'force'

Exploring a different type of role in this film, Rana Daggubati will be looking forward to giving another boost to his film career. Although his fans have seen him playing serious roles several times, this will likely be a different experience for them. He had previously impressed a large number of audiences with his performance in the Bahubali film series and has also worked in popular movies such as Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4, and more. Further details of his latest film are now awaited.

Rana Daggubati & Raja Kumari pay musical tribute to 'victory Venkastesh' on his birthday

