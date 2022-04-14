Ranbir-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Watch The Duo Exchange Vows, All Inside Pics, Videos From D-day

B-town most loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family members at the Rockstar actor's Vastu home. The couple's pre-wedding functions commenced on April 13 with the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni officially confirming the wedding date, which is April 14, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Inside pics of the couple's wedding

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchange vows. Lighting on the ceiling, as shown in the clip, added a glow to the ambiance. The couple is seen exchanging the vows in the first inside clip. The video features family members including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter Samara Sahni, and more. A pandit Ji is also seen performing some rituals as the couple exchange vows. Watch the video here:

Mahesh Bhatt & Rahul Bhatt pose for a selfie

A picture has surfaced on social media which features Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and her step-brother Rahul Bhatt decked in pagdis (turbans). The father-son duo posed for a selfie and are all smiles as they attend Ranbir-Alia's wedding ceremony. While Rahul chose to wear a black coloured sherwani, Mahesh Bhatt went all pastel as he donned an off-white sherwani. The duo looked regal as they paired their outfits with similar pagdis.

Image: Twitter/@Bhattsupremacy

Another clip has surfaced on social media in which Mahesh Bhatt could be seen flaunting his Mehendi design which had his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's name on it. Watch here:

Image: Instagram/@AliaBhatt Twitter/@seeuatthemovie