Ranbir-Alia Married: Alia Bhatt's Veil Had Special D-day Message Inscribed; Check Details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed all the headlines after their grand wedding on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Post their wedding, Alia Bhatt dropped stunning glimpses of the duo as Mr. and Mrs.

In the pictures, the new power couple of B-town looked regal and straight out of a fairytale in traditional outfits, curated by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ditching the traditional red lehenga, Alia twinned with her groom and opted for an ivory organza saree with intricate embroidery all over. As the bride managed to steal all the limelight in the traditional ivory and golden Sabyasachi ensemble, reports suggest that Alia Bhatt added a customised touch to her bridal look.

Alia Bhatt had a special message inscribed on her wedding veil

From the unique kaleeras to her beautiful maangtika, the Brahmastra actor made sure that she put her best foot forward on her D-day. As Alia was all dolled up in a saree, she accessorised her look with matching golden stonework jewellery. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a stunning silk sherwani by the ace designer. The duo looked regal in their beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. To make a striking statement on the big day, Alia Bhatt added a personalised touch to her wedding veil as she got her wedding date with Ranbir Kapoor inscribed on her veil with white thread that read, “The fourteenth of April 2022”

More about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding outfit

Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle detailed what the newlywed wore on their D-day. Their caption read, "For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls."

Meanwhile, talking about the details of Ranbir's attire, they wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wears an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza Safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace."

Here, take a look-

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIAABHATT