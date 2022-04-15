After being in a relationship for almost five years, heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with ladylove Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony on April 14. Amid much fanfare and excitement that was created among the fans ever since the wedding was confirmed, the Internet was abuzz with requests wanting to catch a glimpse of the two stars as a newly married couple. After Alia Bhatt updated fans with some adorable pictures of the couple from the wedding, several videos from the wedding after-party have been emerging online.

The two stars that are all set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, looked endearing in golden and white themed outfits which left hearts to flutter. Amid all the pictures from the festivities floating on social media, videos from the post-wedding celebrations caught the attention of all the fans. From Alia’s glow as a newlywed bride to her intimate dance with Ranbir, everything added to the excitement of seeing the two together.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor shake a leg at after-party

With the nuptials over, the friends and family gathered to celebrate the couple while dancing the entire night. Videos shared by one of the paparazzi accounts showed how the newly married couple, Alia and Ranbir performed an intimate dance in front of the family during the after-party on Chhaiya Chhaiya that left all cheering for them. Clad in a red suit with hair tied in a ponytail, Alia can be seen trying to match Ranbir’s steps while the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor who was dressed in a white kurta pajama with a red Nehru jacket can be seen dancing while wrapping his arms around his wife.

In another video from the same night, Alia can be seen grooving to the song Radha from her debut film Student of the Year. From the unique kaleeras to her beautiful maangtika, the 2 States actor made sure that she put her best foot forward at her wedding. As Alia wore a saree, she accessorised her look with matching golden stonework jewellery. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a stunning silk sherwani by ace designer Sabyasachi. To make a striking statement on the big day, Alia Bhatt added a personalised touch to her wedding veil as she got her wedding date with Ranbir Kapoor inscribed on her veil with white thread that read, “The fourteenth of April 2022”

IMAGE: Istagram/AliaaBhatt/VarinderChawla