Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lavish wedding managed to steal all the limelight. The duo bonded for life after exchanging vows on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. After a fairytale wedding, the much-loved couple recently organised their reception bash that was attended by many well-known faces of the film fraternity. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Neetu Singh, and many others were spotted arriving at the newlyweds’ Vastu residence.

After Ranbir-Alia's star-studded reception, a sweet gesture by the couple for the media caught everyone's attention as the couple decided to celebrate their new beginnings with the media people.

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor send cakes for the paps

The media personnel was busy day-night covering Bollywood's one of the biggest weddings. From Ranbir picking Alia in his arms to the duo's pre-wedding preparations, the paps made sure that they covered every event and were continuously sharing updates on the most anticipated wedding of 2021.

The newlyweds Alia and Ranbir are winning hearts as their sweet gestures caught netizens' attention. They sent beautiful cakes for paps waiting outside the venue. The paps handle Varinder Chawla posted the video of cake distribution among the paps. Sharing the clip, he captioned it as "Yummy cakes for paps tonight!!! 😋 Thanks @aliaabhatt & #RanbirKapoor #Spotted #AliaBhatt #RanAlia #VarinderChawla"

Alia-Ranbir's Mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony pictures prove that the couple had a gala time at the pre-wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, Alia penned a heartwarming caption. The Brahmastra actor wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

