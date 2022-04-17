Ranbir-Alia Reception: Riddhima Kapoor Shares Cute Brother-sister Moment From Wedding Bash

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their close friends and family. Many stars from the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, and more attended their wedding.

Two days after the wedding, the Brahmastra duo hosted a wedding reception for their friends from the Entertainment industry with their family members. As Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima also arrived at the party with Neetu Kapoor and her husband, she posted a cute picture of herself with her brother as they partied together.

Riddhima and Ranbir's heartfelt moment at latter's wedding reception

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures from last night's star-studded wedding reception of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the photos, she posted dazzling selfies of herself. One of them included a sweet brother-sister moment of her with Ranbir in which she can be seen hugging him tightly with vibrant smiles on their faces. While Riddhima wore a shimmering off-shoulder black outfit with a side slit, Ranbir won hearts in an all-black suit.

Riddhima also posted some more glimpses from the gala night with other family members. Have a look at the pictures she posted-

Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding reception was held on 16 April 2022 which was a star-studded event as many notable artists from the entertainment industry were spotted arriving at RK's house in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan, Alia's BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Yasmin Karachiwala, Aarti Shetty with other girl gang members were spotted arriving at the venue.

On the other hand, even Malaika Arora was spotted outside Vastu with her alleged beau, Arjun Kapoor. Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain, who is also among the cousins of Ranbir Kapoor, arrived together at the bash sporting snazzy outfits. Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt dazzled in shimmering attire while Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Luv Ranjan among others were also spotted outside Vastu.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54