As the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra inches closer to the release date, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been facing backlash from people with the latter making the hashtag 'Boycott Brahmastra' viral on social media. After a pre-release event of Brahmastra was cancelled in Hyderabad at the last moment, it was recently revealed that several religious groups gathered outside Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s visit in order to stop them from entering the premises.

Protestors demand a ban on Brahmastra actors from entering Ujjain temple

Amid the ongoing boycott trend, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were set to offer prayers ahead of the release of their film, numerous religious groups were spotted outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to protest against the actors. As the protestors gathered outside the temple, the police officials were seen clashing with the crowd and taking action against them. However, the protestors claimed that they were conducting a silent protest while showing black flags.

They even expressed their uproar over Ranbir Kapoor’s comment about being a ‘beef guy.’ As the protest outside the temple escalated in no time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s plan to enter the temple was cancelled with only Ayan Mukerji offering his prayers. On the other hand, Ujjain CSP Om Prakash Mishra stated that the protesters started fighting with police officers. "We were making arrangements as some VIPs were about to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. During which some people started gathering here to protest against them. One of the protestors started fighting with police officers," Mishra told ANI.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt