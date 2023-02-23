Ranbir-Alia To Sid-Kiara; Reel-life Bollywood Couples Who Tied The Knot In Real Life

Quick links:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a golden couple of Bollywood currently, all thanks to their recent wedding. Love blossomed between them on the sets of their film Shershaah.
Ranveer Singh wooed his now-wife Deepika Padukone during the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. Later, they tied the knot in 2018 after dating a few years.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is a saga of manifestation. The actress was always in awe of Ranbir since she was a teen. Romance bloomed between them while they were filming for Brahmastra.
Saif-Kareena is one of the most talked about celeb couples. They're married for more than a decade and have two kids Taimur and Jeh. They've worked together in many films like Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time. The Fukrey actors tied the knot in October 2022.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were dating for more than 10 years before getting married. The City Lights couple got hitched in November 2021.
If there's a couple who mastered the art of keeping it low-key it was Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. They were secretly dating for years before getting married in 2012.
One of the strongest names in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan married his co-star Jaya Bachchan when he was at the peak of his career. Their films include Abhimaan, Sholay, Mili, Chupke Chupke and more.
Abhishek Bachchan managed to woo the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Guru. Soon after the two got married. They have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.
Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini were a star couple of their era. Their on-screen chemistry turned into love. The actor was already married, yet Hema Malini tied the knot with him.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They have starred in many films together including Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare etc. The two are married for 24 years now.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna worked together in films like Zulmi, International Khiladi. The two fell in love and got hitched in 1999.
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were best friends and had worked in several films together before getting married. Their marriage lasted almost 40 years before Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020.