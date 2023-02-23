Last Updated:

Ranbir-Alia To Sid-Kiara; Reel-life Bollywood Couples Who Tied The Knot In Real Life

Take a look at 14 beautiful on-screen couples who fell in love off-screen.

Written By
Sanyukta baijal
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a golden couple of Bollywood currently, all thanks to their recent wedding. Love blossomed between them on the sets of their film Shershaah.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Instagram/@ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh wooed his now-wife Deepika Padukone during the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela. Later, they tied the knot in 2018 after dating a few years.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is a saga of manifestation. The actress was always in awe of Ranbir since she was a teen. Romance bloomed between them while they were filming for Brahmastra.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Saif-Kareena is one of the most talked about celeb couples. They're married for more than a decade and have two kids Taimur and Jeh. They've worked together in many films like Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Instagram/@therichachadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time. The Fukrey actors tied the knot in October 2022.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Instagram/@rajkummar_rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha were dating for more than 10 years before getting married. The City Lights couple got hitched in November 2021.  

Genelia D'souza and Riteish Deshmukh
Instagram/@riteishd

If there's a couple who mastered the art of keeping it low-key it was Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. They were secretly dating for years before getting married in 2012. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

One of the strongest names in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan married his co-star Jaya Bachchan when he was at the peak of his career. Their films include Abhimaan, Sholay, Mili, Chupke Chupke and more. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Instagram/@bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan managed to woo the most beautiful woman in the world, Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Guru. Soon after the two got married. They have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini were a star couple of their era. Their on-screen chemistry turned into love. The actor was already married, yet Hema Malini tied the knot with him. 

Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Instagram/@kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They have starred in many films together including Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare etc. The two are married for 24 years now.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Instagram/@akshaykumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna worked together in films like Zulmi, International Khiladi. The two fell in love and got hitched in 1999.  

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
Instagram/@neetu54

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were best friends and had worked in several films together before getting married. Their marriage lasted almost 40 years before Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Instagram/@bipashabasu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's love story took off from their film Alone in 2015. Later the duo got hitched in 2016. 

