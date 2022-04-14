Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Duo To Reportedly Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple On April 15

The fan-favourite Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot on April 14 in the midst of their family and near and dear ones. The couple's family members arrived at the wedding location earlier today and fans can't wait for the duo to make their wedding official. According to recent reports by Bollywood Life, the couple will head to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple a day after they tie the knot.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to head to Siddhivinayak temple after marriage

A source recently told the publication that the much-loved couple will head to Siddhivinayak temple on April 15, a day after their wedding to seek blessings from God. The duo has become the talk of the town ever since rumours about their wedding began to do the rounds a few weeks ago. Although there is no official confirmation from the couple about their wedding, Neetu Kapoor recently confirmed that the wedding will be taking place on April 14 at the family' Vastu residence in Bandra.

Neetu Kapoor confirms Ranbir-Alia wedding

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima were on their way home on April 13 from the couple's pre-wedding festivities and were asked several questions by the media personnel gathered at the location. After some hesitation, Neetu Kapoor revealed that the wedding will in fact take place on Thursday at Vastu and also said a few words about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. She called her 'the best', while Riddhima, who also accompanied her called her 'cute'.

Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and many others were seen arriving at the wedding location on Thursday. Armaan Jain, Anisha Jain, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ayan Mukerji, etc. were also spotted making their way to Vastu, where the wedding ceremony will take place.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji