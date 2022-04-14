Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Mahesh Bhatt Poses In 'pagdi', Flaunts Mehendi With Son-in-law's Name

The big fat B-town wedding has finally happened. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family members at the Rockstar actor's Vastu home. The couple's pre-wedding functions commenced on April 13 with the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni officially confirming the wedding date, which is April 14, 2022. Fans and paparazzi are still waiting to catch a single glimpse of their favourite couple.

Mahesh Bhatt poses with son Rahul Bhatt at Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Meanwhile, a picture is doing rounds on social media which features Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and her step-brother Rahul Bhatt decked in pagdis (turbans). The father-son duo posed for a selfie and are all smiles as they attend Ranbir-Alia's wedding ceremony. While Rahul chose to wear a black coloured sherwani, Mahesh Bhatt went all pastel as he donned an off-white sherwani. The duo looked regal as they paired their outfits with similar pagdis.

Mahesh Bhatt showcases his mehendi design

Meanwhile, another clip has surfaced on social media in which Mahesh Bhatt could be seen flaunting his Mehendi design which had his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's name on it. A picture got viral that features Rahul Bhatt sharing a selfie with his sister Pooja Bhatt and both could be seen posing in all smiles.

From Kareena to Riddhima, celebs attend the grand wedding

Several celebrities attended the grand wedding that took place at Ranbir's Vastu home. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shweta Bachchan all attended Ranbir and Alia's awaited wedding. After Kareena and Saif Ali Khan arrived at Vastu, their little munchkins Taimur and Jeh were spotted outside the venue with their nanny.

Groom's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, opted for beautiful traditional fits for the ceremony. Neetu wore a stunning multi-coloured ethnic ensemble that was accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings, while Riddhima gave her lehenga a cape-sleeve addition.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly visit Siddhivinayak temple

According to the reports by Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will seemingly visit the holy Siddhivinayak temple post their marriage ceremony to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. It is pertinent to note that the couple hasn't issued any official statement on the same. The couple is set to give a grand reception on April 17 which will be a starry affair. As per reports, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor has also taken a week-long break post-wedding and the newlyweds will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon.

