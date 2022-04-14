Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Post Tying The Knot, Couple Expected To Pose For Pics After 7 PM

Glimpses from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding have just added to the anticipation of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple. With the pre-wedding festivities taking at a rapid pace and guests arriving at Ranbir’s house, Vastu, the security has been beefed up while barricading the entrance. As per reports and sources, the couple will tie the knot in the presence of family and close friends at the Vastu apartment where they live on different floors.

With the big fat Bollywood wedding taking place, paparazzi and the craze of fans have increased over time. With guests and relatives being papped at the entrance gates, it has strengthened the guessing game of fans who are still in a dilemma about the wedding ceremony.

Here's when fans can expect Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's first pics

It was left to the stars' security personnel to brief the media personnel, who stood on vigil on Wednesday when the 'mehndi' ceremony took place, and since early Thursday morning. "Ranbir and Alia will pose for pictures after 7 pm today. Only one camera from each publication will be allowed," Yusuf Ibrahim, Alia's security in-charge, told reporters outside the Vastu apartment building.

According to a PTI report, another member of the security team said the wedding ceremony would begin anytime after 3 pm. The only other detail came from the wedding planners on Instagram. The Instagram handle, weddingartbymeher, updated fans with the caption of an old photograph of the couple with Neetu Kapoor.

Other than that, nothing much is known about the wedding. As security was amped up, the battery of media personnel and fans waited for the guests to arrive to begin the process of piecing together the guestlist for the star-studded wedding.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has been giving a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram account. She shared a picture of her hand with mehendi applied as she showed she got late husband Rishi’s name on it. Apart from Neetu, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave a glimpse of her outfits on Instagram that she wore for the festivities.

