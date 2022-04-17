Ranbir-Alia Wedding Reception: Malaika-Arjun, Aadar-Tara & More Graced The Event In Style

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their close friends and family. After sharing adorable pictures from the big day, the newlyweds also posed for the paparazzi outside their Bandra residence, Vastu.

Many stars from the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, and more attended their wedding. Two days after the wedding, the Brahmastra duo hosted a wedding reception for their friends from the Entertainment industry.

Ranbir-Alia's star-studded wedding reception

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding reception was held on 16 April 2022 which was a star-studded event as many notable artists from the entertainment industry were spotted arriving at RK's house in Mumbai. Shweta Bachchan, Alia's BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Yasmin Karachiwala, Aarti Shetty with other girl gang members were spotted arriving at the venue. On the other hand, after recovering from a serious car accident a couple of days ago, even Malaika Arora was spotted outside Vastu with her alleged beau, Arjun Kapoor. While Malaika stunned in a pink outfit, Arjun Kapoor dazzled in an all-black suit.

Furthermore, Tara Sutaria and her rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain, who is also among the cousins of Ranbir Kapoor, arrived together at the bash in Vastu sporting elegant outfits. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and her daughter Riddhima also reached the wedding bash venue. Neetu wore a gorgeous dark green long-sleeve top with matching pants while Riddhima sported an off-shoulder shimmering black gown with a thigh-high slit. Even Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt dazzled in shimmering outfits as they graced the event together. Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Luv Ranjan among others were also spotted outside Vastu.

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a series of adorable pictures from the nuptials. The couple was seen flashing bright smiles as they posed together on the balcony, where they got hitched for life. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," Alia captioned the post.

Image: Varinder Chawla