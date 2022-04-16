Ranbir-Alia Wedding Reception: Shweta Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji And Other Celebs At Vastu

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their close friends and family. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to their best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, the wedding was attended by all the family members. After sharing adorable pictures from the big day, the newlyweds also posed for the paparazzi outside their Bandra residence, Vastu. Two days after the wedding, Alia and Ranbir are all set to host a wedding reception for their friends from the Entertainment industry.

Ranbir-Alia's wedding reception

Soon after Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt arrived at the reception on April 16, the actors' friends from the industry were spotted arriving at Vastu. Shweta Bachchan, Alia's BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Yasmin Karachiwala, and Aarti Shetty along with other girl gang members were spotted arriving at the venue.

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, who shares a close bond with both Alia and Ranbir, was one of the guests who was snapped by paps as he reached the venue. Mukerji looked dapper as he opted for an all-black suit. Anushka Ranjan and her hubby and actor Aditya Seal also arrived in a black car. The pair was seen twinning in black as reached Vastu for Alia and Ranbir's reception. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan and his wife were also seen arriving at the venue.

Ranbir's mom and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima have also reached the wedding bash venue. Looking their celebratory best, Neetu wore a gorgeous dark green long-sleeve top and matching pants, while Riddhima sported an off-shoulder shimmering black gown with a thigh-high slit. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by Riddhima's husband, Bharat Sahni.

Ranbir-Alia wedding

Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped a series of adorable pictures from the nuptials. The couple was seen flashing bright smiles as they posed together in the balcony, where they got hitched for life. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," Alia captioned the post.

Image: Varinder Chawla