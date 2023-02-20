Ranbir-Alia Win Big At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards | Full List

Quick links:
Image: dpiff_official/Instagram
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards ceremony was organised on Monday in Mumbai. Stars descended on the red carpet ahead of the event and posed for pictures. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Best Actor awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra: Part 1 respectively. Know the full list of winners here.
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan