Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi: All Details About The Couple's Dazzling Ethnic Wear

Last Updated: 16th April, 2022 13:55 IST

In a loving tribute to his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir can be seen holding his portrait during the festivity.

The ceremony was filled with several memorable candid moments, one of which was Ranbir lifting his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She opted for a Manish Malhotra saree for the event.

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia look adorable as they pose with Ayan Mukerji. Alia's fresh floral corsages have been made by 'Floral Art by Srishti'.

Alia is all smiles as she poses with her girl gang, including Anushka Ranjan and Kripa Mehta among others. Not to miss the bride's stunning jewellery pieces.

The henna artist behind the beautiful designs on the bride and groom's hands is Jyoti Chheda. Alia beams with joy as Ranbir flashes her name on his hand.

"The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends," Alia mentioned as she detailed the function.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked all things dreamy at their Mehendi ceremony. While Ranbir was clad in an all-red traditional outfit by Sabyasachi, Alia opted for a lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

