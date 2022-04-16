Ranbir-Alia's Mehendi: Bride's Outfit Took 3000 Hours To Design, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of the town and the duo's dreamy pictures from their intimate ceremony have left fans in awe. Alia took to her social media account on Saturday and shared a few glimpses from the couple's Mehendi ceremony, which took place a day before the wedding. She was seen in a pink Lehenga and blouse by popular designer Manish Malhotra, and stole the show with her look.

Alia Bhatt's Mehendi outift

Manish Malhotra took to social media to give fans and followers of the actor a closer look at her Mehendi outfit, which took the internet by storm. He mentioned that he and his team took a sustainable approach to handcraft Alia Bhatt's customised Mehendi look. The designer mentioned her outfit included 180 textiles patches that were cross-stitched together. The outfit also included Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, that symbolise the journey of the bride's life. He mentioned that it was a group of passionate and hardworking Mijwan women, who spent 3000 hours intricately putting together Alia's Mehendi look for the special occasion. The stunning lehenga included real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers and gold metal sequins all the way from Kutchh. The lehenga was edged with gold zari and also included scraps from Alia's old outfits. As soon as the much-awaited pictures were uploaded online, fans and followers rushed to the comments section to hail the duo and their gorgeous looks.

Have a look at Manish Malhotra's post about Alia Bhatt's Mehendi outfit here

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor's wedding look

Alia Bhatt donned a Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory organza sari on her big day, which was embroidered with fine tilla work. She also wore an embroidered handwoven tissue veil and paired it with some elegant jewellery, which complemented her look. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand wore a Sabyasachi embroidered silk sherwani with uncut diamond buttons. He took his royal look to the next level with a silk organza Safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. He also wore a multistrand pearl necklace, and fans hailed the duo's simple yet, elegant wedding looks.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, @manishmalhotra05