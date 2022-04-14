Last Updated:

Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: All The Outfit Details Of Kareena, Karisma, Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding saw Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others clad in gorgeous designer wear. Here are all outfit details.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
1/6
Image: Instagram/ @riddhimakapoorsahni

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looked graceful in the Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla attire. Her look was amped up with a gorgeous necklace set among other things. 

Kareena Kapoor
2/6
Image: Instagram/ @manishmalhotraworld

Kareena Kapoor was her gorgeous self as she arrived for Ranbir-Alia's wedding in a zari embroidered organza saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a matching potli bag to complete her look. 

Neetu Kapoor
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Just like Riddhima, Ranbir's mom also Neetu Kapoor opted for an attire by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The multicoloured outfit was paired with gorgeous jewellery pieces. 

Karisma Kapoor
4/6
Image: Instagram/ @manishmalhotra05

Karisma also opted for a Manish Malhotra curation. The off-white saree, with floral embellishments, has been paired with a vibrant blouse. The accessories perfectly complement the look. 

Soni Razdan
5/6
Image: Instagram/ @sonirazdan

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan looked graceful in Manish Malhotra attire. Posting a selfie via her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Wedding vibes!"

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was also spotted clad in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, Alia Bhatt, kareena kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's marriage, revisiting fond memories of Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's wedding

Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's marriage, revisiting fond memories of Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's wedding
Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu

Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com