Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: All The Outfit Details Of Kareena, Karisma, Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor

Last Updated: 14th April, 2022 20:08 IST

Karisma also opted for a Manish Malhotra curation. The off-white saree, with floral embellishments, has been paired with a vibrant blouse. The accessories perfectly complement the look.

Just like Riddhima, Ranbir's mom also Neetu Kapoor opted for an attire by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The multicoloured outfit was paired with gorgeous jewellery pieces.

Kareena Kapoor was her gorgeous self as she arrived for Ranbir-Alia's wedding in a zari embroidered organza saree by Manish Malhotra. She opted for a matching potli bag to complete her look.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looked graceful in the Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla attire. Her look was amped up with a gorgeous necklace set among other things.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.