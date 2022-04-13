Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Bollywood Mehendi Artist Veena Roped In For Pre-wedding Festivity?

After weeks of speculations, the big fat celebrity wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the town. Starting from the guest list to the wedding preparations, pictures and videos from the wedding venue have stirred excitement among fans. All ceremonies, starting with today's (April 13) Mehendi, will be held at Vastu, the apartment complex in Mumbai's Pali Hills where the couple lives.

Now, with the Haldi ceremony kick-started, fans have been looking at some of the Raazi actor’s social media posts and stumbled upon an old post with Mehendi artist Veena Nagda.

Is Veena Nagda applying Mehendi to Alia Bhatt?

The celebrity Mehendi artist has had a history of applying Mehendi to various stars including Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Deepika Padukone, and more. Now, as the Two States actor is all set to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor soon, fans are guessing that the celebrity Mehendi artist will apply mehndi on the actor’s hand.

Veena had earlier applied Mehendi on Alia’s hands while the actor was shooting for an ad commercial. Then the picture had gone viral from the sets where fans were quite excited to see Alia in bridal wear with Mehendi. This is not all, Veena had also applied Mehendi to Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where there was a scene of Ranbir singing to Anushka Sharma as he flaunts his Mehendi hands.

Though no confirmation about the Mehendi artist has been confirmed, fans are speculating that Veena would be the one applying Mehendi to the bride-to-be. Veena has had a history of working with Alia as well. Apart from the ad commercial, the two have even worked on several Bollywood projects as well. Veena has also worked with Alia during the shoot of her popular film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

With the Mehendi ceremony which is in line with other festivities, it will be exciting to see the actor’s Mehendi and how beautiful she looks in all her wedding outfits. Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot on 14 April 2022 at the Krishna Raj bungalow which was lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the wedding.

(Image: @veenanagda/@AliaaBhatt/Instagram)