Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Duo's First Public Appearance To D-day, All Their Adorable Moments

Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today in Mumbai. Glimpses of Ranbir-Alia's wedding festivities have already raised excitement for their fans and followers. The couple will tie the know in the presence of their family and close friends at the Vastu apartment. The big fat Bollywood wedding festivities are taking place at a quick pace and guests and relatives are being papped at the entrance gates. Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's wedding, take a look at the couple's most adorable moments below.

Ranbir-Alia's adorable moments

Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance as a couple during actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in the year 2018. Bhatt had also shared the picture from the reception on her verified Instagram handle.

At an award function, Ranbir and Alia made their second public appearance together. This was the same award ceremony, where they confessed their love for each other. They looked absolutely adorable and had caught numerous celebrities, including Deepika Padukone's attention. Ranbir had knelt down and confessed his love, while Alia was seen blushing and giving a positive response. The duo was also seen grooving together at a romantic song.

Ranbir is often seen teasing his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on stage. Recently, at a motion poster launch of their much-awaited film, Brahmastra in Delhi, the Rockstar took the excitement a notch higher by teasing Alia about the significance of the letter 'R'. He asked, "What is the meaning of R? What's your connection to the letter?" The question left Alia blushing as fans continued to cheer them up.

Neetu Kapoor has been showering love on her son Ranbir and to-be-daughter-in-law Alia soon after attending their Mehendi function. The veteran actor shared a throwback video of the couple from an event for Brahmastra, where Alia and Ranbir can be seen standing next to each other as the camera flashes on them.

Bhatt is seen trying to take out a thread hanging out from her dress, while Ranbir looks at her and then reaches his hand out to her after she removes the thread. Alia hands it over to him with a smile and he keeps it in his jeans' pocket. The video has resurfaced on the internet and has been receiving adorable responses.

More on Ranbir-Alia's Wedding

Both- bride Alia's family and groom- Ranbir's family have reached the venue. Earlier, Bhatt parivaar, including parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were snapped entering the RK residence donning white traditional outfits. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also spotted dolled up in white for the Big Day!