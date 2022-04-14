Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Family Danced To 'Cutie Pie', 'Dholida' & Other Tracks At Mehendi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kickstarted with pomp and fervour yesterday at Kapoor's Vastu residence. The Mehendi function saw the Kapoor and Bhatt clans arriving in style at the venue, with fans waiting to get updates on the to-be bride and groom.

The duo's Mehendi playlist has now been revealed and reportedly comprises songs like Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutie Pie, and Tenu Leke Jawa among others. The Kapoor family's performances were choreographed by Rajendra Singh (Masterji), who has been a part of the family for decades and helped with other weddings as well.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony playlist revealed

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 14, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani dropped a picture of the choreographer posing with Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra, and others. The post also revealed that Ranbir's cousins, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni, all danced to these tracks. Take a look.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that singer Prateek Kuhad also performed for the couple at the ceremony. According to Pinkvilla, a source stated that Kunad was spotted at the venue and performed some of his most popular tracks.

The Haldi function is currently underway at RK's residence, with the wedding all set to happen later in the day. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were recently spotted arriving in dazzling outfits for the ceremony, while Alia's sister Shaheen, along with mom Soni Razdan, was also spotted at the residence.

Meanwhile, the duo's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji congratulated the couple ahead of their nuptials by releasing the film's track Kesariya. He wrote, "Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!"

