Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Guests Arrive At The 'Raazi' Star's Silver Beach Residence In Juhu

After dating each other for years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot today, April 14, at Kapoor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple had their Mehendi ceremony on April 13, in the attendance of their close family members and friends.

In the latest update, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre-wedding festivities have begun. In the morning, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, arrived at the venue for the couple’s reported Haldi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor also dazzled in pastel-shaded salwar suits as they were spotted arriving at RK’s house. Now, Alia Bhatt and her guests are seemingly set to leave for the venue.

Guest van arrives at Alia Bhatt's residence

As per Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla, a guest van recently arrived at Alia Bhatt’s Silver Beach apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. However, the van’s windows were covered with curtains and the visuals of the inside of the vehicle were not clear. Seemingly, Alia Bhatt’s guests are set to leave for the venue soon.

Anushka Ranjan Kapoor also recently shared a glimpse of her look via Instagram stories as she was seemingly headed to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pre-wedding ceremonies. The actor wore a beautiful pink floral saree and paired it with a stone-studded matching blouse. Alia Bhatt is best friends with Anushka Ranjan's baby sister Akansha Ranjan. They share a close bond and are often seen vacationing together.

More about Ranbir-Alia wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was confirmed yesterday (April 13), by their close director friend Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker shared the song Kesariya from the upcoming movie Brahmastra featuring the soon-to-be-married couple to congratulate them on their new chapter of life. Take a look at the song here.

Soon after the couple’s Mehendi ceremony, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor could not stop gushing over Alia Bhatt. While talking to the paparazzi, they showered the Raazi star with love. When asked about the couple’s nuptials, the mother-daughter duo revealed Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14 at Kapoor’s Vastu residence.

The couple began dating after meeting on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra and made their first public appearance together in 2018. Since then, the couple has been vocal about their relationship and has often spoken about each other in public. While they became a part of each other's families, they also shared their plans for marriage.

