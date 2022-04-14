Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif & Others Arrive All Decked-up For The Nuptials

Guests have started arriving in style for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's highly awaited wedding. With the Haldi function happening earlier today, the Kapoor clan, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain arrived with his wife Anissa Malhotra for the marriage ceremony. On the other hand, late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi Kapoor was also spotted by the paps.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & others arrive for Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted arriving together at the venue. Kareena opted for a dreamy zari embroidered timeless organza saree by Manish Malhotra, while Saif looked dapper in pink and white coloured attire.

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor along with her sister Anushka Ranjan, and Navya Nanda among others also arrived at the wedding venue. Karisma Kapoor also looked stunning as she was spotted decked in a traditional avatar with gorgeous accessories.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were spotted outside Vastu all decked up for the Raazi actor's big day. In addition to this, Soni Razdan also took to Instagram to share a selfie just hours before the wedding muhurat.

Ahead of their nuptials, the couple's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji dropped the teaser of the film's track Kesariya in order to congratulate them. Sharing the clip via social media, he wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!". Their film, which will be released in September this year, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy among others in pivotal roles.

