Amid numerous speculations doing the rounds on social media about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, as Ayan Mukerji recently confirmed their wedding, Alia's half brother, Rahul Bhatt, whose latest interviews created a buzz among the fans, claimed that his interviews were fabricated. He even affirmed that he never spoke about the wedding being postponed and slammed people for twisting things.

Rahul Bhatt sheds light on his 'fabricated' interviews

According to Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt's half brother, Rahul Bhatt, whose earlier interviews with various media outlets confirmed that the wedding of the Brahmastra duo was being shifted to 20th April, is now claiming that all those interactions were 'fabricated'.

Stating further, he also mentioned the consequences of fake news, while revealing how he had been bombarded with calls and messages from every website and newspaper. Slamming the media outlets, he expressed his anger and confirmed that the wedding date remains the same, i.e. 14th April 2022.

“It is fake news at its fakest. Ever since the fabricated interview of mine came out on April 11, I have been bombarded with calls and messages from every website and newspaper. My life has become a living hell. I’ve switched off my phone and I’m calling you from a secondary number.”

Rahul Bhatt even stated that he just expressed his excitement and joy about his sister getting married and never thought that he would be kicked back into his shell by such an "irresponsible utterly fabricated report" that dares to quote him on something that he never said. He even revealed how they told him to get photographs from the wedding and they did not respect his choice when he said it was not possible.

“The shaadi is on April 14. I have never said it has been moved forward. Sir, what kind of journalism is this. How can they put words in my mouth like this? I keep away from the media completely. Now when my sister is getting married and I am naturally excited about it, I came out of my shell to express my joy…only to be kicked back in my shell by such irresponsible utterly fabricated report that dares to quote me on something that I never said. They have told me to send photographs from the wedding. I have very clearly told them that no photographs will be allowed at the wedding. But they aren’t listening. It’s as if they can’t hear anything," he added.

While signing off, he even revealed how his entire family had been upset about the fake news doing rounds online and added how embarrassing it was for him. He then urged everyone to leave him and his family alone while reminding them of how important a daughter’s wedding is.

He said, “They are understandably very upset. It is very embarrassing for me. Here I was preparing my outfits for the celebrations, when this has happened to take away from my happiness. Everyone has a family. They should know how important a daughter’s wedding is. Please leave us alone.”

Earlier visuals shared by Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed a glimpse into the top-notch security and privacy planning laid out for the big day. The Krishna Raj bungalow lit up in purple and pink lights just days ahead of the wedding.

As per media reports, the couple will be moving in there after their wedding. On the other hand, the caterers and bodyguards were seen arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house for the Haldi ceremony followed by the family members of the actor like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rima Jain among others.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALIABHATT/ @RANBIR_KAPOOOOR