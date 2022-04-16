Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Reception: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan And Family Arrive At Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a regal ceremony on April 14, 2022, in the midst of their close friends and family and made headlines online. Alia later posted pictures from the event with her husband, as they celebrated their special day. The couple now seems to be having a reception after the wedding ceremony, and their family members including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and others have begun arriving at Vastu.

Ranbir-Alia's wedding reception

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted arriving at Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception on April 16, two days after the wedding ceremony took place. They were seen elegantly dressed as Shaheen donned a peach and gold outfit and her mother Soni Razdan opted for a black and gold look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima were also seen leaving for Ranbir's residence, Vastu, which is in Bandra. They were seen in their celebratory best as they donned shimmering outfits. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a gorgeous dark green long-sleeve top and matching pants, while Riddhima donned an off-shoulder shimmering black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir-Alia wedding

The much-awaited Bollywood wedding took place on April 14, and Alia headed to her Instagram account to share some of the most adorable pictures with her husband. The duo was seen smiling from eas to ear as they posed alongside each other. Wishes quickly poured in from fans and celebrities from the film industry and Alia captioned the images-

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt, Varinder Chawla