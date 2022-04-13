Ranbir-Alia's Wedding: Soni Razdan Says 'thank You' While Leaving RK House, Shaheen Smiles

On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted leaving the RK residence after attending the pre-wedding rituals. Needless to say, the bride-to-be's family beamed with tremendous joy while leaving the venue. Soni Razdan took a brief moment to interact with the paps before bidding adieu, meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt was captured with a contagious smile on her face.

Soni Razdan says 'thank you' to paps

As soon as the Bhatt families' car approached the gate, Soni Razdan waved at the paps, before greeting them with a namaste gesture. When the camera persons began congratulating Razdan, she smilingly said 'thank you' to everyone. The mother of the bride also nodded and posed for the cameras before leaving the RK house. For the function, Soni opted for a floral ethnic ensemble, meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt wore a yellow salwar suit.

Shining bright, Shaheen completed her look with a statement maangtika. Apart from the Bhatt family, even Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were seen exiting the place. Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan opted for an ivory ensemble to attend the pre-wedding festivities. Check out the photos below:

Just hours before even Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted leaving the ceremony. Kareena Kapoor chose an elegant white lehenga for the event, on the other hand, sister Karisma Kapoor opted for a bright pick in a stunning Anarkali suit. Both the sisters kept their look simple yet elegant with minimal accessories. Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu wore adorned a pastel saree accentuated with floral borders, meanwhile, Riddhima brought out her shimmer glimmer game in a glitzy saree.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is going to take place on Thursday, April 14, confirmed Neetu Kapoor. Just days ago, a Sabyasachi package arrived at RK residence, hence it is speculated that Alia Bhatt is likely to wear a Sabyasachi saree on her big day. An official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. In addition to this, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first romantic song's teaser was also released today. Titled Kesariya, the Brahmastra track has managed to win umpteen hearts on the internet

Image: Varindar Chawla