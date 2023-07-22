Ranbir And Deepika Excited About Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Alia, Ranveer Reveal

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, slated to open in theatres on July 28. They have been promoting the film aggrerssively. During a recent, the stars opened up about their respective spouses' reaction to the film.

2 things you need to know

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the silver screen on July 28.

It is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second film after Gully Boy (2019).

Here's how Ranbir Kapoor reacted to wife Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film

Alia Bhatt, who is happily married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, revealed that he was incredibly supportive of her decision to do Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was also impressed by the film's trailer.

"Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan, and they've given their biggest hit together," she shared.

(Alia Bhatt revealed how Ranbir Kapoor is involved in the RARKPK's journey | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

The actress also confessed that she had been taking Ranbir through the journey of the film, sharing the songs and the progress. Although Ranbir Kapoor hasn't seen the entire film yet, Alia mentioned that he's eagerly looking forward to it. He will watch it next week.

Deepika Padukone is excited about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Ranveer revealed that Deepika Padukone too was supportive of his decision to star in the film. The Befikre actor even mentioned that Deepika couldn't stop singing the film's songs.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Alia and Ranveer's second film after Gully Boy (2019). The romantic drama's cast includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.