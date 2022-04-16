Ranbir Holds Rishi Kapoor's Photo Frame During Mehendi Ceremony With Alia; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of the town. The much-loved couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a regal wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai. Glimpses from their nuptials are constantly surfacing online.

Recently, after sharing her wedding pictures, Alia Bhatt gave the fans a sneak peek into the couple's joyous Mehendi ceremony, but what caught everyone's attention was Ranbir Kapoor holding his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor's picture during the function.

Ranbir Kapoor holds Rishi Kapoor's photo during Mehendi ceremony

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her blissful mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, the bride opted for a reddish-pink lehenga. Ranbir, on the other hand was seen in a red kurta pyjama. The pictures perfectly captured the fun that the couple had during the ceremony and also showed some emotional moments. One of them was Ranbir Kapoor holding his father Rishi Kapoor's photo.

More about Alia-Ranbir's Mehendi

Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony pictures prove that the couple had a gala time at the pre-wedding ceremony. In the first pic, the couple is seen deeply in love with each other. In another photo, Alia is seen posing with her bridesmaid. One of the pics also featured the groom matching steps with mother Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the photos, Alia penned a heartwarming caption. The Brahmastra actor wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt, PTI