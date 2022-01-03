Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Look 'picture-perfect' As They Return From New Year Vacation

Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned from their New Year vacation after treating fans with an inside glimpse of the vacay.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from vacay
1/5
IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who ringed in the New Year together while jetting off to an exotic place returned to Mumbai. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from vacay
2/5
IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a black top, pants, and heels, while Ranbir, on the other hand, wore an olive t-shirt, pants, cap, and sneakers while arriving in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from vacay
3/5
IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA

Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return from their tri after ringing the New Year's together at an unknown place. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from vacay
4/5
IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport arrival as they walk out and greet fans and paparazzi. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from vacay
5/5
IMAGE: VARINDERCHAWLA

Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor return from their tri after ringing the New Year's together at an unknown place. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Priyanka Chopra to Saif Ali Khan: These celebs get the title of best dressed in 2021

Priyanka Chopra to Saif Ali Khan: These celebs get the title of best dressed in 2021
Yearender 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer lead unreal Bollywood transformations this year

Yearender 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer lead unreal Bollywood transformations this year
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com