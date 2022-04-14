After the grand wedding at RK's residence, Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu greeted the paparazzi and dished on the rumoured reception. On April 14, 2022, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially tied the knot in a regal yet private wedding ceremony. The ceremony was only reportedly attended by close family and friends from the industry.

A few hours after the wedding, bride Alia took to her social media to share the first official photos of her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and talked about the new chapter of her life. On the other hand, fans are now curious if the couple will have another celebration of their marriage with friends from the film industry.

Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding reception

Hours after the wedding ceremony, Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni greeted the media persons stationed outside the Vastu home. The veteran actor thanked them for their congratulations. On the hand, the paparazzi asked Neetu about the rumoured reception.

Tactically doing the question, Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law replied, ''Ab sab hogaya, abhi aap sab sojaaiye (Everything's over. Now, y'all can go to sleep)."

More on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

The couple got married at RK's residence, Vastu house, where family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband and kids, Karisma Kapoor along with her parents, Aadar Jain and more marked their attendance. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the couple wrote:

''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married,' they continued, ''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.''

They ended the message by writing, ''Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.''

Image: Varindar Chawla/Instagram/@aliaabhatt