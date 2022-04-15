Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Married: Unseen Family Pics From Couple's Dreamy Wedding

Quick links:
Karisma Kapoor blessed the newlyweds and showered her love on them. The actor wore a beautiful ivory-coloured saree with an orange blouse at the wedding.
The groom squad posed stylishly at the wedding as they stunned in glamorous ethnic ensembles. Anissa Malhotra gave a glimpse at the squad via social media.
Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, also graced Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Anissa Malhotra Jain shared a picture with the two and the groom.
The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed with the members of the Nanda, Jain and Kapoor families soon after their nuptials.
Bhatt sisters - Pooja and Shaheen - also expressed their happiness when their baby sister Alia got married.
Ranbir Kapoor and his uncle Randhir Kapoor's photo is winning hearts on the internet as the actor shared smiles with the Bollywood veteran.
Aadar Jain showered his 'Bhai and Bhabhs' with love. The actor also shared a selfie with the newlyweds from their Mehendi ceremony.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor opted for a multi-coloured ethnic outfit for her son Ranbir's wedding. Happiness was evident on her face as she shared smiles with her daughter and son-in-law.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also shared smiles with Alia Bhatt's siblings - Rahul, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt - at the wedding.