Last Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Married: Unseen Family Pics From Couple's Dreamy Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot in the attendance of their close family and friends. Here are some unseen pictures of their families.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Ranbir and Alia's wedding
1/10
Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

Karisma Kapoor blessed the newlyweds and showered her love on them. The actor wore a beautiful ivory-coloured saree with an orange blouse at the wedding.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
2/10
Instagram/@stylebyanissa

The groom squad posed stylishly at the wedding as they stunned in glamorous ethnic ensembles. Anissa Malhotra gave a glimpse at the squad via social media.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
3/10
Instagram/@stylebyanissa

Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta, also graced Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Anissa Malhotra Jain shared a picture with the two and the groom.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
4/10
Instagram/@stylebyanissa

The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed with the members of the Nanda, Jain and Kapoor families soon after their nuptials.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
5/10
Instagram/@poojab1972

Bhatt sisters - Pooja and Shaheen - also expressed their happiness when their baby sister Alia got married.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
6/10
Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Ranbir Kapoor and his uncle Randhir Kapoor's photo is winning hearts on the internet as the actor shared smiles with the Bollywood veteran.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
7/10
Instagram/@aadarjain

Aadar Jain showered his 'Bhai and Bhabhs' with love. The actor also shared a selfie with the newlyweds from their Mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
8/10
Instagram/@neetu54

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor opted for a multi-coloured ethnic outfit for her son Ranbir's wedding. Happiness was evident on her face as she shared smiles with her daughter and son-in-law.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
9/10
Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima also shared smiles with Alia Bhatt's siblings - Rahul, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt - at the wedding. 

Ranbir and Alia's wedding
10/10
Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

The Kapoor sisters - Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda - looked drop-dead gorgeous in ethnic ensembles at Ranbir-Alia's wedding.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & others dazzle at 'The Gray Man’ London Premiere

Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans & others dazzle at 'The Gray Man’ London Premiere
Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood stars who turned to OTT platforms to showcase talent

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood stars who turned to OTT platforms to showcase talent
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com