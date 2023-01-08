Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Request Paps To Not Take Daughter Raha's Pictures Until She's 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently revealed that they don't want to share their daughter Raha's photo until she turns 2 years old. The couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, held an informal meeting with the shutterbugs on Saturday and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter Raha.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, both Alia and Ranbir humbly requested all photographers to respect their decision. A pap, who was present at the event, told the media portal that the couple said that they understand the photographers' profession but they don't want them to click Raha's picture until she turns 2. Neetu Kapoor, Raha's grandmother, too requested the paps and asked them to respect the couple's decision.

Ranbir and Alia further requested the paps that if they ever spot and click their daughter Raha, they don't circulate the picture. Alia reportedly asked the shutterbugs to use an emoji to hide her daughter's face if ever she appears in any of their frames.

According to reports, Raha's father and actor Ranbir Kapoor showed a few pictures of his daughter Raha to the paps present at the meeting, on Saturday.

Virat-Anushka have also requested a 'no photo policy' for their daughter Vamika

Before Alia and Ranbir, another star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the shutterbugs to not click pictures of their daughter Vamika and to respect their decision.

Last year, when Vamika's pictures from inside the stadium were shared on social media, the couple requested the media houses to not carry them.

Ranbir-Alia welcomed Raha in November last year

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April last year, welcomed their first child Raha on November 6 of the same year. Ranbir and Alia started dating in the year 2018 on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which also marks the couple's first feature film together. They had an intimate wedding at their Mumbai Vastu house in April.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy in June by sharing an adorable picture on the latter's Instagram profile.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' and the Bollywood film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' co-starring Ranveer Singh.