Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Tie The Knot: Mother-in-laws Neetu, Soni Send Love To Newlyweds

Alia Bhatt took to her social media to officially announce her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor by posting pictures from their wedding ceremony. The duo tied the knot at their Vastu home amidst close friends and family. Congratulatory wishes started pouring in from fans and friends from the industry via social media.

Amidst all the love the couple is receiving for their new journey, they also received blessings from their mothers. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor took to their respective social media handle to celebrate the addition of a new beloved member to their family.

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan wish Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Soni Razdan shared a beautiful picture from her daughter's wedding ceremony to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to her family. In the caption, Razdan talked about gaining a son through this union. She wrote, ''They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always.''

The actor further added, ''Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa''. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared pictures posted by Alia and captioned them, ''My world.''

More on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

The duo opted for white-themed traditional attires for their wedding and looked regal as they exchanged vows on Thursday. A few hours after the wedding, Alia Bhatt posted the official wedding pictures of her wedding. In the caption, the couple addressed their fans together by writing, ''Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.''

''With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,'' the actor concluded.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/neetu54/sonirazdan